Left Menu

Italian judge accepts Autostrade settlement over 2018 bridge collapse

Reuters | Genoa | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:20 IST
Italian judge accepts Autostrade settlement over 2018 bridge collapse
  • Country:
  • Italy

A judge has accepted a settlement agreement with Italian companies Autostrade per l'Italia and Spea over the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa, legal and judicial sources said on Thursday.

The road bridge, operated by Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade, collapsed in the port city on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and laying bare the dire state of Italy's crumbling infrastructure.

Autostrade had offered to pay 1 million euros ($1.09 million) as a settlement and 26 million euros in compensation to the Italian state for the case, while sister company SPEA had proposed to pay 810,000 euros to settle. ($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022