Ukraine's foreign minister says he discussed military support with G7 ministers

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met foreign ministers from G7 countries on Thursday and discussed how they could take military, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine to the next level.

"Ukraine proposes a fair deal: the world provides us with all the support we require; we fight and defeat (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

