Ukraine's foreign minister says he discussed military support with G7 ministers

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:47 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister says he discussed military support with G7 ministers
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met foreign ministers from G7 countries on Thursday and discussed how they could take military, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine to the next level.

"Ukraine proposes a fair deal: the world provides us with all the support we require; we fight and defeat (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

