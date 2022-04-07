Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation bags contract from L&T

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (TISS) on Thursday said it has bagged a contract from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for a large-scale ozone treatment system at Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant in the national capital.

The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project.

''Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation... concluded a contract with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for three ozone generators at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant in Delhi, India, being executed by Delhi Jal Board,'' the company said in a statement.

This is one of the largest-scale ozonation systems for a water treatment plant in the country.

JICA assisted 477 minimal liquid discharge (MLD) Water Treatment Plant at Chandrawal, being constructed by L&T by replacing the existing water treatment plants, would be equipped with Toshiba's ozonation systems, having three ozone generators with each 31 kg per hour capacity.

Ozone is a powerful oxidant and has many applications, including dechlorination, deodorization, inactivation of viruses and bacteria, oxidation of organic and inorganic substances, and a reduction in trihalomethane formation during chlorination. In addition, ozone has hardly any adverse impact on the environment because it simply reverts to oxygen after use.

In Japan, ozone treatment is commonly used at large water treatment plants, especially in urban areas. Toshiba began developing and delivering ozonation systems in the 1970s.

Since then, Toshiba has delivered more than 130 ozonation systems for over 100 projects. In recognition of past strong track record, Toshiba has secured this contract from L&T.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)