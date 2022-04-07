Left Menu

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation bags contract from L&T

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems Solutions Corporation TISS on Thursday said it has bagged a contract from Larsen Toubro LT for a large-scale ozone treatment system at Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant in the national capital.The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA under the Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project.Toshiba Infrastructure Systems Solutions Corporation...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:27 IST
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation bags contract from L&T
Toshiba Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (TISS) on Thursday said it has bagged a contract from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for a large-scale ozone treatment system at Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant in the national capital.

The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project.

''Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation... concluded a contract with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for three ozone generators at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant in Delhi, India, being executed by Delhi Jal Board,'' the company said in a statement.

This is one of the largest-scale ozonation systems for a water treatment plant in the country.

JICA assisted 477 minimal liquid discharge (MLD) Water Treatment Plant at Chandrawal, being constructed by L&T by replacing the existing water treatment plants, would be equipped with Toshiba's ozonation systems, having three ozone generators with each 31 kg per hour capacity.

Ozone is a powerful oxidant and has many applications, including dechlorination, deodorization, inactivation of viruses and bacteria, oxidation of organic and inorganic substances, and a reduction in trihalomethane formation during chlorination. In addition, ozone has hardly any adverse impact on the environment because it simply reverts to oxygen after use.

In Japan, ozone treatment is commonly used at large water treatment plants, especially in urban areas. Toshiba began developing and delivering ozonation systems in the 1970s.

Since then, Toshiba has delivered more than 130 ozonation systems for over 100 projects. In recognition of past strong track record, Toshiba has secured this contract from L&T.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022