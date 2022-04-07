Finland to clarify next steps on possible NATO entry within weeks -foreign minister
- Country:
- Finland
Finland will clarify next steps regarding a possible decision to seek NATO membership in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters after attending a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday. NATO member countries have offered to help Finland with ensuring security during an application process and said they estimate it would take from four months to one year to approve the application, Haavisto added.
Support for long neutral Finland for joining NATO has risen since neighbouring Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
Oil prices decline as traders weigh prospect of EU ban on Russian oil
Biden to attend emergency NATO Summit in Brussels, G7 and address EU leaders
Russia's G20 membership under fire from U.S., Western allies
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions