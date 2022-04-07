Left Menu

Finland to clarify next steps on possible NATO entry within weeks -foreign minister

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:34 IST
Finland will clarify next steps regarding a possible decision to seek NATO membership in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters after attending a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday. NATO member countries have offered to help Finland with ensuring security during an application process and said they estimate it would take from four months to one year to approve the application, Haavisto added.

Support for long neutral Finland for joining NATO has risen since neighbouring Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

