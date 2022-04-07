BSF arrests Bangladeshi national from near Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:33 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a Bangladeshi national from near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Thursday.
The 50-year old man was roaming suspiciously along the border with Pakistan when alert BSF troops nabbed him, they said.
During initial questioning, he revealed his identity as Mohmmad Siraj of Barisal district of Bangladesh, they said. The troops did not find any incriminating material on him.
The BSF handed him over to police for further interrogation.
