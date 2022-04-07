Left Menu

BSF arrests Bangladeshi national from near Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:33 IST
BSF arrests Bangladeshi national from near Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a Bangladeshi national from near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Thursday.

The 50-year old man was roaming suspiciously along the border with Pakistan when alert BSF troops nabbed him, they said.

During initial questioning, he revealed his identity as Mohmmad Siraj of Barisal district of Bangladesh, they said. The troops did not find any incriminating material on him.

The BSF handed him over to police for further interrogation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022