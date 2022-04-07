Left Menu

NY attorney general seeks to have Donald Trump held in contempt of court

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:34 IST
NY attorney general seeks to have Donald Trump held in contempt of court
New York’s attorney general on Thursday asked a state judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for not turning over documents she subpoenaed for her civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices.

In a court filing, Attorney General Letitia James said Trump failed to abide by his earlier agreement to comply "in full" with her subpoena for documents and information by March 31.

James asked that Trump be fined $10,000 a day until he complies.

