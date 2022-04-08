Left Menu

Situation in Ukraine's Borodyanka 'more dreadful' than Bucha - Zelenskiy

Situation in Ukraine's Borodyanka 'more dreadful' than Bucha - Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday warned that the situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha.

The killing of civilians in the town of Bucha have been widely condemned by the West as war crimes, increasing pressure for stricter sanctions against Russia.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians and says images of bodies in Bucha were staged to justify more sanctions against Moscow and derail peace negotiations.

