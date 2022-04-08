Lebanese central bank gold reserves worth $17.5 bln at the end of February - cbank chief

Lebanon's central bank had an estimated 286 tonnes of gold reserves valued at $17.5 billion at the end of February, central bank governor Riad Salameh told Egypt's Middle East news Agency.

Salameh said the reserves represented the second-largest gold reserves held by a country in the Arab region, according to the report, which was carried by Lebanese state media.

