Left Menu

On Palm Sunday, pope calls for Easter truce in Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, and in an apparent reference to Russia, questioned the value of planting a victory flag "on a heap of rubble".

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 10-04-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 17:13 IST
On Palm Sunday, pope calls for Easter truce in Ukraine
Pope Francis (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, and in an apparent reference to Russia, questioned the value of planting a victory flag "on a heap of rubble". Francis spoke at the end of a Palm Sunday service for about 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square, the first time since 2019 that the public was allowed to attend following two years of scaled back services because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Put the weapons down! Let An Easter truce start. But not to re-arm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people," he said. "In an apparent reference to Russia, he said: In fact, what kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?"

A flare-up of pain in his knee forced Francis, 85, to skip the traditional procession from the obelisk at the centre of the square to the altar on the steps of St. Peter's Basilica. He watched instead while seated at the altar and later limped as he said the Mass.

Francis earlier evoked the horrors of war in his homily, speaking of "mothers who mourn the unjust death of husbands and sons ... refugees who flee from bombs with children in their arms ... young people deprived of a future .... soldiers sent to kill their brothers and sisters". Since the war began in Ukraine, Francis has only mentioned Russia specifically in prayers, such as during a special global event for peace on March 25. But he has referred to Russia by using terms such as invasion and aggression.

Moscow describes the action it launched on Feb. 24 a "special military operation". Francis has already rejected that terminology, calling it a war. Some people in the crowd put small Ukrainian flags at the tip of their olive branches and a woman who read one of the prayers near the altar was dressed in the flag's blue and yellow colours.

Palm Sunday commemorates the day the Gospel says Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later. It marks the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday in the Roman Catholic Church on April 17 this year. Its numerous events will test the pope's stamina.

Ukraine is predominantly Orthodox. Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter a week later, on April 24. At the end of the service, Francis was driven around the crowd while seated in a open white "popemobile", something he had not done for three years on Palm Sunday because of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022