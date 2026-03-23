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U.S. News Highlights: Budget Battles, Airline Adjustments, and Political Moves

The U.S. domestic news briefing covers varied topics from Elon Musk's offer to pay TSA salaries amid budget issues, United Airlines adjusting flights due to high oil prices, to Robert Mueller's death. Topics extend to Trump's influence on army-navy football scheduling, and legislation affecting Homeland Security leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 05:24 IST
U.S. News Highlights: Budget Battles, Airline Adjustments, and Political Moves

In the U.S. domestic news landscape, major developments highlight both economic and political activities. Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, announced his willingness to fund TSA salaries as the government struggles to resolve its budget crisis. The lack of fund allocation for Homeland Security continues to place federal workers in financial distress, exacerbating delays at airports.

On the aviation front, United Airlines is planning to trim its unprofitable flight routes due to the forecasted rise in oil prices, which could reach $175 a barrel. Company CEO Scott Kirby has indicated that these adjustments are essential to mitigate the soaring annual fuel costs, even as travel demand surges.

In political updates, Robert Mueller, the former FBI chief known for investigating Russian interference in the 2016 elections, has passed away at 81. Meanwhile, President Trump is leveraging executive powers to influence sports programming and Homeland Security planning, reflecting ongoing tensions across government branches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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