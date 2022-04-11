Left Menu

MP: 50 Youth Cong workers held during protest in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:56 IST
Nearly 50 Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) workers were arrested as a precautionary measure during a protest by the outfit in Indore in Madhya Pradesh against rising unemployment and irregularities in recruitment exams, a police official said.

The MPYC workers, including the outfit's president Vikrant Bhuria, were held when they tried to jump over barricades to enter the collectorate, the Raoji Bazar police station official said.

''They were protesting without the permission of authorities and, therefore, were arrested as a precautionary measure and sent to jail,'' he said.

Before his arrest, Bhuria claimed unemployment and corruption was on the rise in MP and if left unchecked, it could lead to a crisis like the one Sri Lanka is facing.

