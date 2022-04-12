Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-04-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 11:34 IST
Ukraine deputy PM says 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Tuesday
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Tuesday to evacuate civilians, including from the besieged city of Mariupol by private cars.

Vereshchuk said in a statement that five of the nine evacuation corridors were from Ukraine's Luhansk region in the east of the country, which Ukrainian officials have said is under heavy shelling.

