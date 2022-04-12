Russian-backed forces deny using chemical weapons in Mariupol - Ifax
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:33 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian-backed separatist forces did not use chemical weapons in their attempts to take full control of the city of Mariupol despite Ukrainian allegations to the contrary, Eduard Basurin, a separatist commander, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said earlier on Tuesday that Kyiv was checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the southern Ukrainian port city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom
EXCLUSIVE-China's Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions -sources
Mayor of Chernobyl workers' town says Russian forces have left
Japan cannot confiscate Russian foreign reserves at BOJ -finmin Suzuki