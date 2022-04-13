Left Menu

Iranian commander says death of all American leaders would not avenge Soleimani killing

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2022
Iranian commander says death of all American leaders would not avenge Soleimani killing
Mohammad Pakpour Image Credit: Wikipedia
The killing of all American leaders would not be enough to avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani, a senior general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, said Mohammad Pakpour, the ground forces commander of the elite unit.

Soleimani was killed in January 2020 by the U.S. military while on a visit to Iraq.

