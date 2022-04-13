Iranian commander says death of all American leaders would not avenge Soleimani killing

The killing of all American leaders would not be enough to avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani, a senior general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, said Mohammad Pakpour, the ground forces commander of the elite unit.

Soleimani was killed in January 2020 by the U.S. military while on a visit to Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)