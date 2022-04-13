Three labourers fall unconscious while cleaning septic tank in Mumbai
Three labourers fell unconscious while cleaning a septic tank in the western suburb of Kandivali on Wednesday, police said. Last month, three labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a septic tank and the contractor who hired them was arrested by the police.
Three labourers fell unconscious while cleaning a septic tank in the western suburb of Kandivali on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at the public toilet of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) in Ekta Nagar locality in the afternoon, an official said. The labourers Vijay Gopal Kesari (20), Gautam Jain (30) and Makbul Razzak Sheikh were recuperating in Oscar Hospital in the suburb, the official said.
The matter is being probed by the police, he said.
According to the police, this is a second such incident in the last 20 days. Last month, three labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a septic tank and the contractor who hired them was arrested by the police.
