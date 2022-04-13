Left Menu

Three labourers fall unconscious while cleaning septic tank in Mumbai

Three labourers fell unconscious while cleaning a septic tank in the western suburb of Kandivali on Wednesday, police said. Last month, three labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a septic tank and the contractor who hired them was arrested by the police.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:16 IST
Three labourers fall unconscious while cleaning septic tank in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers fell unconscious while cleaning a septic tank in the western suburb of Kandivali on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at the public toilet of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) in Ekta Nagar locality in the afternoon, an official said. The labourers Vijay Gopal Kesari (20), Gautam Jain (30) and Makbul Razzak Sheikh were recuperating in Oscar Hospital in the suburb, the official said.

The matter is being probed by the police, he said.

According to the police, this is a second such incident in the last 20 days. Last month, three labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a septic tank and the contractor who hired them was arrested by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022