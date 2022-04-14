Ukrainian forces will need training on some military equipment, Pentagon says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 00:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
Some of the new military equipment the United States said on Wednesday it was sending to Ukraine will require training for Ukrainian forces, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.
