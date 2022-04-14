U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan on unannounced trip
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 14-04-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 17:23 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
A group of U.S. lawmakers, including chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a previously unannounced visit.
The group will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on the two-day visit, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tsai Ing-wen
- U.S.
- Foreign Ministry
- Bob Menendez
- Taiwan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit
Russian freighter flown to U.S. after BOC Aviation granted order to repossess
China, U.S., Russia, Pakistan to hold talks on Afghanistan - China, U.S. say
China hosts Russia, U.S. officials for talks on Afghanistan
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit and more