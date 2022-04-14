Left Menu

Russian cenbank says probability of reserves freeze had been deemed low - RIA

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:26 IST
Russia Central Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Russian central bank had assessed the probability that its gold and foreign reserves could be frozen as low, RIA cited Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva as saying on Thursday.

Yudayeva called the move by western countries to freeze a part of Russia's gold and FX reserves unprecedented, RIA reported.

Foreign sanctions have frozen around $300 billion out of around $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves at a time when Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

