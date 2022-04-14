Left Menu

Ukraine central bank lifts ban on selling foreign currency cash to individuals

Updated: 14-04-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:15 IST
Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday it would lift a ban on selling cash in foreign currency to individuals.

In a statement, it said the rate of sale could not be more than 10% off the official central bank rate.

Also Read: Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism

