Left Menu

U.S. jury finds member of Islamic State 'Beatles' cell guilty of terrorism offenses

A member of a group of Islamic State militants who beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, and were nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents, was found guilty of terrorism offenses in a U.S. court on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:03 IST
U.S. jury finds member of Islamic State 'Beatles' cell guilty of terrorism offenses

A member of a group of Islamic State militants who beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, and were nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents, was found guilty of terrorism offenses in a U.S. court on Thursday. A jury found El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, guilty on all counts following a trial in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges against Elsheikh, a former UK citizen, carry a potential death sentence, but U.S. prosecutors have advised British officials that they will not seek the death penalty. Elsheikh was one of four militants belonging to the four-member Islamic State cell. The cell garnered international attention after releasing videos of the murders of U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, among other victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
4
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022