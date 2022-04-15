Left Menu

Russia says flagship missile cruiser Moskva has sunk after fire

The missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, has sunk in stormy seas following a major fire onboard, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying on Thursday. The defence ministry had said earlier that the Soviet-era warship had been badly damaged by the fire.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 02:31 IST
Russia says flagship missile cruiser Moskva has sunk after fire

The missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, has sunk in stormy seas following a major fire onboard, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

The defence ministry had said earlier that the Soviet-era warship had been badly damaged by the fire. Ukraine, however, said the shipboard blaze resulted from its missile strike. Reuters was unable to verify either account. "During the towing of the cruiser 'Moskva' to the port of destination the ship lost stability due to the damage to the hull received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition," the agencies cited the ministry as saying.

"In the stormy sea conditions, the ship has sunk." The ministry reiterated that the crew had been evacuated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Department dismisses report claimed Shongweni Dam collapsed

Department dismisses report claimed Shongweni Dam collapsed

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022