Taiwan's security has a global impact, senior U.S. lawmaker tells island's president

Technology hub Taiwan is a "country of global significance" and its security has a global impact, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez said in a meeting with President Tsia Ing-wen on Friday.

The comment was made during a visit to Taipei by a bipartisan group of six U.S. lawmakers, including chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Menendez, in a show of support to the island in the face of Chinese pressure.

