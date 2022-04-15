Left Menu

North Macedonia orders another six Russian diplomats to leave the country

A diplomatic note has been handed over to Sergey Bazdnikin, Russia's ambassador to Skopje and the diplomats have five days to leave the country, it said. "The six Russian diplomats in question were engaging in activities contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," said the statement posted on ministry's website. The Balkan country joined has joined international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

