Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - source

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to spend an additional 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) on new military equipment, mostly to help Ukraine, a government source said on Friday.

About 400 million euros of the new money is earmarked for the European Peace Facility, which buys weapons for Ukraine, while some other spending will be for bilateral supplies to Ukraine and elsewhere, the source said. ($1 = 0.9251 euros)

