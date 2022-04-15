Left Menu

Zelenskiy asked Biden to designate Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism' - Washington Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:41 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently made a direct appeal to U.S. President Joe Biden for the United States to designate Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with their conversation.

Biden did not commit to specific actions during that call, the newspaper reported.

The label can be applied to any country that has "repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism," the newspaper said, citing a State Department fact sheet. The list currently includes four countries: North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria.

