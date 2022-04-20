EU Council's Michel makes surprise visit to Kyiv
European Council President Charles Michel made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, following a trip to the Ukrainian capital by the head of the EU's executive earlier this month to show support for the nation fighting a Russian invasion.
"In Kyiv today," Michel, head of the European Council that represents the European Union's 27 member states, said in a tweet with a photograph of him at a train station. "In the heart of a free and democratic Europe."
