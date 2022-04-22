G7 officials exit World Bank meeting as Russian official begins to speak -source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:53 IST
Officials from Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations and others walked out of a World Bank development committee meeting on Friday in Washington when a Russian official began to speak, a source told Reuters.
