Missile strike kills five people in Ukraine's Odesa region, says official
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 20:03 IST
At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a missile strike on Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday, the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post.
Ukraine's southern air command had earlier said that two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odesa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odesa
- Andriy Yermak
- Ukraine
Advertisement