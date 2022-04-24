Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine up on Sunday
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers.
Requests stood at 51.7 million cubic meters on April 24, up from 48.6 million cubic meters on April 23.
