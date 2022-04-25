Govt blocks 16 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation
- India
The government on Monday blocked 16 YouTube channels, including six operating from Pakistan, and a Facebook account for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order, an official statement said.
The blocked YouTube channels and the Facebook account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore and were spreading ''false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India'', the Information and Broadcasting Ministry statement said.
''None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under Rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021,'' it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
