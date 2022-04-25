North Korea stages military parade - S.Korea military source
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:27 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea staged a widely anticipated military parade on Monday, a South Korean military source said, marking its army's founding anniversary with a display expected to include the nuclear-armed country's latest weapons.
The source confirmed previous reporting by the South's Yonhap news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South
- Yonhap
- North Korea
- South Korean
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beijing's military bases on 3 islands in South China Sea threaten littoral nations
Premier League: Chelsea run riot against Southampton, Son's hat-trick helps Spurs to consolidate 4th spot
South Africa's Zuma to pursue private prosecution against prosecutor
PM Modi and Biden will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, Indo-Pacific: MEA.
Rugby-South Africa must evolve ahead of World Cup, says coach Nienaber