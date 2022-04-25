Ukraine says Russia is targeting railways to cut arms supply routes
Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:54 IST
Ukraine's military command said on Monday that Russia was trying to bomb Ukraine's rail infrastructure in order to disrupt arms supplies from foreign countries.
"They are trying to destroy the supply routes of military-technical assistance from partner states. To do this, they focus strikes on railway junctions," the armed forces command wrote in a post on Facebook.
