Netherlands to provide "limited number" of howitzers to Ukraine -ANP

The Dutch government will provide a "limited number" of armoured howitzers to Ukraine to support its war effort, ANP news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Dutch defence minister.

The howitzers, described as among the most powerful the Dutch army has, are to be delivered in cooperation with Germany, which will provide training and munitions, the report said.

