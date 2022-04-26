UK's Truss: No longer good enough to limit Ukraine support to defensive weapons

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said it was no longer good enough to only supply Ukraine with defensive weaponry to combat Russia's invasion. "For too long, there was a false distinction between defensive and offensive weapons. It became an excuse for some to drag their feet. That time has now passed," Truss told parliament on Tuesday.

Britain had initially limited its supply of weapons to those classified as defensive, but has since spoken about expanding the arms it is supplying and using its military vehicle stock to enable others such as Poland to supply tanks direct to Ukraine. Earlier, Germany, for the first time, announced the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

