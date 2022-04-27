Left Menu

Malaysian man on death row in Singapore on drugs charges executed -family

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 27-04-2022 06:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 06:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A Malaysian man found guilty of drug trafficking was executed on Wednesday in Singapore after a last-ditch legal challenge by his mother failed in a high-profile case that had attracted international calls for clemency, his family said.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, had been on death row for more than a decade for trafficking 44 grams (1.5 oz) of heroin into Singapore, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws.

His brother Navin Kumar, 22, said by telephone the execution had been carried out and said the funeral would be held in the town of Ipoh in Malaysia.

