PM Modi to chair COVID review meeting with CMs today

In view of increasing COVID cases in the country over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers today via video conferencing. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the virtual meeting will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday.

Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the meeting. As per sources, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.

In the past, PM Modi has held several meetings with the Chief Ministers, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground. India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He advised people to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep COVID at bay. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said that over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated. (ANI)

