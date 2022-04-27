Left Menu

Poland plans revision to 2022 budget, deputy minister says

Poland's finance ministry is planning to revise the 2022 budget, but there will be no major changes, a deputy finance minister said on Wednesday. "Yes, we are planning to revise the 2022 budget law. We want to adapt it to challenges which appeared in the first quarter - the inflation shield, the war in Ukraine. ($1 = 4.4381 zlotys)

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:13 IST
Poland's finance ministry is planning to revise the 2022 budget, but there will be no major changes, a deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

"Yes, we are planning to revise the 2022 budget law. We want to adapt it to challenges that appeared in the first quarter - the inflation shield, the war in Ukraine. It will not be a major revision," Piotr Patkowski said.

The current budget law assumes a deficit of around 30 billion zlotys ($6.8 billion) for 2022. ($1 = 4.4381 zlotys)

