Erdogan says Saudi visit shows common will to start new era
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:34 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday his visit to Saudi Arabia was an example of a common will to start a new period in relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia and he hoped to improve ties on a basis of mutual respect and trust.
Speaking to reporters before his departure from Turkey, Erdogan said he believed increasing cooperation on health, energy, food security, defence industry and finance would be mutually beneficial. He will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit, he said.
