Left Menu

Admin launches crackdown on vehicles without HSR plates in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:32 IST
Admin launches crackdown on vehicles without HSR plates in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a crackdown on vehicles operating without high security registration plates (HSRPs) in Jammu region and fined 236 violators, officials said on Thursday.

In view of the security aspect in Jammu and Kashmir, the government had earlier issued notifications to the people to get their vehicles registered.

''The department has intensified its enforcement drive against non-fixation of high security registration plates and other violations. As many as 236 vehicles were booked and challaned,'' a senior official said.

A major enforcement drive was launched by the motor vehicles department at different places in Jammu, Samba and Ramban districts to enforce affixation of HSRPs on government and private vehicles, the officials said.

Three different teams of the department conducted checking of vehicles at locations in Jammu, Nagrota, R S Pura, Bishnah, Samba, Ramban and Doda, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022