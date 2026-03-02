Sambalpur Judiciary on Edge as Bomb Threats Persist

In Sambalpur, a new bomb threat targeting the district court has sparked heightened safety concerns among the judiciary. Senior Advocate Sureshwar Mishra expressed frustration over the recurring threats and the police's failure to apprehend those responsible, emphasizing the need for immediate safety prioritization.

Earlier this year, Odisha's Director General of Police, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, reported receiving an anonymous e-mail threatening multiple courts state-wide. In response, security measures were ramped up, and the situation remains under close police scrutiny. The DGP reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm, urging cooperation to maintain security.

Following the threat, precautionary evacuations at the High Court and district courts ensued, disrupting proceedings. Senior Advocate Prafulla Kumar Sahoo highlighted ongoing concerns, including traffic management issues during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)