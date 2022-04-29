White House vows to 'do everything possible to bring Paul Whelan home'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 01:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House reiterated on Thursday that it would do everything it could to secure the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia and accused of spying.
"We will continue to do everything possible to bring Paul Whelan home," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- U.S.
- Russia
- Paul Whelan
- Jen Psaki
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. weighing high level official visit to Ukraine -source
U.S. judge cuts verdict in Tesla race bias case to $15 mln from $137 mln
FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track Wall Street higher as U.S. yields stabilise
FOREX-Dollar falls as U.S. yield rally stops for breath