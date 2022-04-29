Left Menu

White House vows to 'do everything possible to bring Paul Whelan home'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 01:25 IST
The White House reiterated on Thursday that it would do everything it could to secure the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia and accused of spying.

"We will continue to do everything possible to bring Paul Whelan home," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

