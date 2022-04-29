Left Menu

Finland, Sweden could deepen military cooperation if situation worsens

and it includes all sectors on military cooperation," Haavisto told reporters. Russia has threatened serious consequences should Finland and Sweden decide to join NATO. Neither country has decided yet whether to apply for NATO membership.

Pekka Haavisto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Finland

Sweden and Finland could deepen their military cooperation if the security situation in the Baltic Sea region deteriorates, for example during the process of an application to join NATO, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday. "If our security environment becomes more challenging of course we can add bilateral planning ... and it includes all sectors on military cooperation," Haavisto told reporters.

Russia has threatened serious consequences should Finland and Sweden decide to join NATO. Neither country has decided yet whether to apply for NATO membership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

