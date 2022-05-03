ASI caught taking bribe in Jharkhand’s Godda

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police deputed at Town police station here was on Tuesday caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while accepting a bribe in Jharkhand's Godda district, an officer said.

A resident of Ramla village had registered a complaint against the ASI, identified as Anod Kumar, who had allegedly demanded Rs.10,000 for writing the case diary related to a land dispute in the complainant’s favour, the ACB officer said. The man’s allegations were found to be true during an investigation conducted by a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank official of ACB.

A team of ACB from Dumka bureau laid a trap on Tuesday and caught the ASI while he was accepting the bribe, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB, Vimlesh Tripathy, said. Kumar was taken to Dumka by the ACB team for further investigation, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)