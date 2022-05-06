Left Menu

Advocates in western UP abstain from judicial work, demand HC bench in region

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 06-05-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 00:37 IST
Advocates in western UP abstain from judicial work, demand HC bench in region
  • Country:
  • India

Advocates in western Uttar Pradesh abstained from all judicial work on Thursday, demanding setting up of a bench of the Allahabad High Court any city in the region. They also warned of an agitation if their demand is not met soon.

On the call of the High Court Division Bench Establishment Central Sangharsh Samiti, its office bearers took out a procession from the court premises up to the collectorate premises.

They handed over a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, to District Magistrate Deepak Meena.

General secretary of the Meerut Bar Association, Ajay Kumar Sharma, said that all advocates from district and tehsil bar associations of western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, abstained from work to express their protest over the issue.

Advocates have also warned to start an agitation if their demand is not met soon, he added.

Lawyers of the region have long been demanding setting up of a High Court Bench in any city of western Uttar Pradesh, citing the distance they have to travel to reach the Allahabad High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022