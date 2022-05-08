Syrian president meets Iranian leader in Tehran, Nour news reports

Syrian President Bashar al Assad made a visit to his closest regional ally Iran and met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Sunday, Iran's Nour news reported.

Assad, who was making his second trip to Tehran since the start of Syria's war in 2011, also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his trip, Nour news reported.

