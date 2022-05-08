Left Menu

Syrian president meets Iranian leader in Tehran, Nour news reports

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:28 IST
Bashar al Assad Image Credit: Wikipedia
Syrian President Bashar al Assad made a visit to his closest regional ally Iran and met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Sunday, Iran's Nour news reported.

Assad, who was making his second trip to Tehran since the start of Syria's war in 2011, also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his trip, Nour news reported.

