IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: (Target: 193 runs) Abhishek Sharma b Maxwell 0 Kane Williamson run out 0 Rahul Tripathi c Lomror b Hazlewood 58 Aiden Markram c Kohli b de Silva 21 Nicholas Pooran c Ahmed b de Silva 19 Jagadeesha Suchith st Karthik b de Silva 2 Shashank Singh c Maxwell b de Silva 8 Kartik Tyagi c Patidar b Hazlewood 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar c du Plessis b Patel 8 Umran Malik lbw b de Silva 0 Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 2 Extras: (LB-3 W-4) 7 Total: (All out in 19.2 overs) 125 Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/1 3/51 4/89 5/104 6/114 7/114 8/114 9/114 10/125 Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 2-0-13-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-17-2, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-20-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-27-0, Mahipal Lomror 1-0-7-0, Harshal Patel 3.2-0-20-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-1-18-5.
