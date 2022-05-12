Left Menu

Tablighi Jamaat: SC directs to consider future visa applications of blacklisted person

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to consider on a case to case basis future applications for grant of visas made by members of Tablighi Jamaat who were blacklisted by the government due to participating in the Nizamuddin congregation in March 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 19:26 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: SC directs to consider future visa applications of blacklisted person
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to consider on a case to case basis future applications for grant of visas made by members of Tablighi Jamaat who were blacklisted by the government due to participating in the Nizamuddin congregation in March 2020. A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar directed the concerned authorities to examine the future applications for a grant of visa to members of Tablighi Jamaat, who have been blacklisted, on a case to case basis in accordance with the law.

The court order came after the government's suggestion that Tablighi members can make a representation for individual cases for a re-think on their own merits. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre had submitted that there is a provision that they can make a representation for revocation of the blacklisting.

His submission came before a bench, which was hearing a batch of petitions filed by foreign nationals challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs order blacklisting them for alleged participation in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Around 900 foreign nationals were charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for participating in the Nizamuddin congregation in March 2020, which allegedly had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country

The petitioners include Maulana Ala Hadrami and various others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022