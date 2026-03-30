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Delhi Police Bids Farewell with Honorary Ranks

In a ceremonial event at the Delhi Police headquarters, 145 retiring police personnel were awarded honorary promotions. Presided over by Commissioner Satish Golchha, the ceremony celebrated the dedication and service of these officers. The event marked the fourth such occasion since the launch of the honorary rank promotion scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:52 IST
Delhi Police Bids Farewell with Honorary Ranks
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  • India

In a significant ceremony held at the Delhi Police headquarters, 145 police personnel were honored with honorary ranks upon their retirement.

The event, overseen by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, involved a 'pipping ceremony' where officers were ceremonially promoted to higher ranks to recognize their long-standing service.

This event, the fourth since the introduction of the honorary rank promotion scheme last December, serves to acknowledge the commitment and passion of non-gazetted personnel who have dedicated decades to serving the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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