Delhi Police Bids Farewell with Honorary Ranks

In a significant ceremony held at the Delhi Police headquarters, 145 police personnel were honored with honorary ranks upon their retirement.

The event, overseen by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, involved a 'pipping ceremony' where officers were ceremonially promoted to higher ranks to recognize their long-standing service.

This event, the fourth since the introduction of the honorary rank promotion scheme last December, serves to acknowledge the commitment and passion of non-gazetted personnel who have dedicated decades to serving the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)