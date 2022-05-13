Left Menu

UK minister says it would be surprising for EU to tear up post-Brexit trade deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:13 IST
UK minister says it would be surprising for EU to tear up post-Brexit trade deal
Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's minister for Brexit opportunities said he would be surprised if the European Union tore up the existing post-Brexit trade deal in response to any unilateral action London may take in the ongoing row over Northern Ireland.

"It would not necessarily seem a beneficial approach for them to take, because it also would harm their consumers," Jacob Rees-Mogg told BBC Radio on Friday.

"Cutting off a major supplier is an act of self-harm. Does the EU want to commit acts of self-harm? It may do, but I wouldn't have thought it likely."

