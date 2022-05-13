UK minister says it would be surprising for EU to tear up post-Brexit trade deal
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's minister for Brexit opportunities said he would be surprised if the European Union tore up the existing post-Brexit trade deal in response to any unilateral action London may take in the ongoing row over Northern Ireland.
"It would not necessarily seem a beneficial approach for them to take, because it also would harm their consumers," Jacob Rees-Mogg told BBC Radio on Friday.
"Cutting off a major supplier is an act of self-harm. Does the EU want to commit acts of self-harm? It may do, but I wouldn't have thought it likely."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- -Brexit
- Northern Ireland
- Britain
- BBC Radio
- Brexit
- London
ALSO READ
Britain's Truss tells China its rise depends on playing by the rules
Britain says Russia's Black Sea fleet retains ability to strike Ukraine
Britain's Sainsbury's warns of profit fall in current year
Britain's Sainsbury's warns of lower profit as inflation hits
Britain's Sainsbury's warns of lower profit as inflation hits