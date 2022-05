Azovstal fighters who surrendered will be treated in line with international norms - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant would be treated "in accordance with international standards", and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had guaranteed this.

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that more than 250 Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant had surrendered after many weeks under siege.

